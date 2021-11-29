Charles Woodson honored during halftime of Packers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers honored former defensive back Charles Woodson during a halftime ceremony Sunday afternoon.

Woodson’s name has been placed on the Lambeau Field façade to honor his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Charles Woodson’s name gets unveiled here at Lambeau. pic.twitter.com/4Q9508TV16 — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) November 28, 2021

In addition, he received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence. As Action 2 News previously reported, it was the second such ceremony for Woodson, as he was honored by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month.

Woodson played for the Packers from 2006-12 and was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2009.

Charles Woodson's name goes up at Lambeau Field. the HOF'er today: "I want to thank Ted Thompson for bringing me here in 2006" — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 28, 2021

Charles Woodson's name goes up at Lambeau Field. The HOF'er today: "After I signed here I actually thought about retiring... but I didn't retire. I played here 7 years and, guess what, now I'll be here forever." — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 28, 2021

