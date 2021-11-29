Advertisement

Charles Woodson honored during halftime of Packers game

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson acknlowledges the crowd after receiving his Hall of Fame ring...
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson acknlowledges the crowd after receiving his Hall of Fame ring during halftime ceremony at an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers honored former defensive back Charles Woodson during a halftime ceremony Sunday afternoon.

Woodson’s name has been placed on the Lambeau Field façade to honor his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In addition, he received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence. As Action 2 News previously reported, it was the second such ceremony for Woodson, as he was honored by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month.

Woodson played for the Packers from 2006-12 and was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2009.

In addition to being honored during Sunday’s game, Festival Foods says Woodson will be at their De Pere location from 3-4:30 p.m. Monday, November 29 to autograph bottles of his Intercept Wine.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin COVID-19 cases plunge on Thanksgiving holiday
Roundy’s announces new holiday hours for Wisconsin stores
Trooper Dan Stainbrook
Funeral arrangements set for Wisconsin State Trooper
Lake Michigan viewed from the Green Bay shoreline (WBAY photo)
Great Lakes’ warming has wintertime domino effect
Doctor holding a clipboard (WBAY file photo)
Another child discharged from Children’s Wisconsin, 7 patients remain

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Rasul Douglas jumps in the crowd after intercepting a pass and returning it...
GAME BLOG: Packers defeat Rams 36-28, enter bye week with a win
Walking into Packers game time, quite a bit of hunting attire was on display. Understandable...
Packers fans talk bye week, hunting, and Odell Beckham Jr.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates as he walks off the field after an...
Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. Rams
The University of Wisconsin has partnered with the NFL for a unique research study that uses...
New University of Wisconsin football mouth guards potentially preventing concussions thanks to partnership with the NFL