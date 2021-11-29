Charles Woodson honored during halftime of Packers game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers honored former defensive back Charles Woodson during a halftime ceremony Sunday afternoon.
Woodson’s name has been placed on the Lambeau Field façade to honor his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
In addition, he received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence. As Action 2 News previously reported, it was the second such ceremony for Woodson, as he was honored by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month.
Woodson played for the Packers from 2006-12 and was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2009.
In addition to being honored during Sunday’s game, Festival Foods says Woodson will be at their De Pere location from 3-4:30 p.m. Monday, November 29 to autograph bottles of his Intercept Wine.
