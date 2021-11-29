Advertisement

Brooks charged with child’s death in Waukesha parade, raising homicide counts to 6

Darrell Brooks
Darrell Brooks(Waukesha County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Darrell Brooks now faces six, not five, counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the deadly rampage into Waukesha’s Christmas parade.

The sixth count was filed Monday in Waukesha County Circuit Court following the death of a child, identified only as “Victim F.” Detectives were notified last Tuesday that the child died at the hospital. The medical examiner’s office determined the child died from head injuries.

LifePoint Church identified the sixth victim as 8-year-old Jackson Sparks. His 12-year-old brother was seriously injured. Jackson was the youngest person killed.

Sixty-two other adults and children were injured, some critically, when a Ford Escape SUV drove into the parade. As of Sunday, 7 of the 16 children sent to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital are still being treated.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective working traffic control heard honking near the parade staging area and found the SUV driving through and people jumping out of its way. The detective pounded on the hood of the SUV and the driver’s window, but the SUV kept going and picked up speed as it drove into pedestrians, including people in the parade and spectators.

One police officer estimated the SUV was going 25 miles per hour before it picked up speed. The officer noted in the complaint that the driver could have gotten off the parade route many times but instead, at one point, took “an abrupt left turn” into a crowd and intentionally moved “side to side, striking multiple people.”

Brooks is also charged with the deaths of:

  • Virginia Sorenson, 79
  • LeAnna Owen, 71
  • Tamara Durand, 52
  • Jane Kulich, 52
  • Wilhelm Hospel, 81

Each homicide count carries life in prison if Brooks is found guilty. Brooks is being held on $5 million bond. His next scheduled court appearance is in January.

