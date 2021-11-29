Advertisement

Actor accused in U.S. Capitol siege rejects court’s jurisdiction

Judge's gavel
Judge's gavel(Storyblocks)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An actor charged with storming the Capitol as a member of the Oath Keepers nearly talked his way into remaining in jail after his former attorney told a judge that the actor was challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

A prosecutor said he hadn’t planned on seeking pretrial detention for James Beeks until learning in court that Beeks didn’t accept the court’s jurisdiction. Beeks initially rejected being represented by an attorney and made comments that the judge called “gobbledygook.”

But he later let another lawyer represent him and was ordered released after agreeing to follow conditions of release, such as not having any contact with members of the Oath Keepers.

Beeks is from Florida. He was arrested in Milwaukee last week.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
De Pere man killed in Calumet County crash identified
Wisconsinites take their final shot to bag a buck
Wisconsin’s 170th gun deer season comes to an end
Roundy’s announces new holiday hours for Wisconsin stores
Green Bay Packers' Rasul Douglas jumps in the crowd after intercepting a pass and returning it...
GAME BLOG: Packers defeat Rams 36-28, enter bye week with a win
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases plunge on Thanksgiving holiday

Latest News

In this May 20, 2016, file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC...
Prosecutor: Jussie Smollett reported ‘fake hate crime’
mouth guard from a football helmet
INTERVIEW: Mouthguards improve head injury studies
Brad Spakowitz discusses a study to improve color sensitivity, which declines as we age
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Improve your eyesight in just 3 minutes a week
A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama...
Amazon workers in Alabama get a do-over in union election
De Pere High School band
DEBRIEF: De Pere band helping Waukesha band