Wisconsin’s 170th gun deer season comes to an end

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The annual gun deer hunting season has officially come to an end, and Wisconsinites took one final shot to bag their dream buck.

One hunter in Coleman says it’s been a slow season for him.

“Hoping I can bag that trophy buck and if I can’t bag that trophy buck, maybe a nice doe will do,” said Hunter Patz, deer hunter from Coleman.

As Action 2 News previously reported, compared to last year, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the deer harvest dropped 14% statewide on opening weekend.

“First day I seen about, I’d say a dozen or so, nothing too crazy with the seasons been really slow this year. I talked to a bunch of fellow hunters and they said the same,” said Patz.

As statewide percentages dropped, parts of Northeast Wisconsin saw an increase in deer harvest numbers, the Forest Zone of Marinette County soared 55%, and 42% in Oconto County.

“Just the thrill of going out in the woods and experiencing, experiencing things and you may not get a deer this season, but it’s just the fact of going out there and having fun,” said Patz.

As gun deer hunting season wraps up, Patz says he’s not giving up on his dream buck, just yet.

“Hopefully I can get the job done tonight. If not, I know there’s muzzleloader right around the corner,” he said.

Hunters who did get lucky, were getting their big wins processed at Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market in Crivitz.

Pelkin’s has taken over 1,700 deer forms already, and will start processing the wild game on Monday.

“We’re filling out forms. They weren’t, they’re not taking any deer in today physically, so our buddy’s dad is going to drop them off tomorrow when they’re open again for taking more deer in. So we came in to fill out the paperwork and get it taken care of as we’re heading back, back south, back home,” said Matthew Levee, deer hunter from Salem.

Hunters say they are already looking forward to the next gun deer season, and making more memories with their family and friends.

“Favorite part about it is honestly just being up in the stand. No noise, nothing to do except just relax, taking a deep breath and just look out those windows and just kind of be out there in the middle of nowhere. It’s peaceful, meditation if you will,” said Levee.

