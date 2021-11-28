Wisconsin Falls to Minnesota 23-13

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers and Gophers were tied at 3 when the Badgers got into the end zone. Safety Scott Nelson picked off Tanner Morgan and ran 25 yards into the end zone and the Badgers had a 10-3 lead and would be up 10-6 at halftime.

The 2nd half saw Minnesota’s offense go to work. The Gophers scored twice, once on the ground and once through the air.

The Badgers offense could never get anything going all game long as the Badgers fall to Minnesota 23-13 in Minneapolis.

Wisconsin not only loses Paul Bunyan’s Axe but doesn’t win the Big Ten West. Iowa will now head to Indianapolis to face Michigan next Saturday in the Big Ten Championship game.

The Badgers finish the season with an 8-4 record.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.