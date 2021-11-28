Advertisement

Wisconsin Falls to Minnesota 23-13

Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) carries the ball against Wisconsin safety Scott...
Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) carries the ball against Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers and Gophers were tied at 3 when the Badgers got into the end zone. Safety Scott Nelson picked off Tanner Morgan and ran 25 yards into the end zone and the Badgers had a 10-3 lead and would be up 10-6 at halftime.

The 2nd half saw Minnesota’s offense go to work.  The Gophers scored twice, once on the ground and once through the air.

The Badgers offense could never get anything going all game long as the Badgers fall to Minnesota 23-13 in Minneapolis.

Wisconsin not only loses Paul Bunyan’s Axe but doesn’t win the Big Ten West.  Iowa will now head to Indianapolis to face Michigan next Saturday in the Big Ten Championship game.

The Badgers finish the season with an 8-4 record.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin COVID-19 cases plunge on Thanksgiving holiday
Oshkosh police are looking for a 15-year-old boy, Jordan, who walked away from Mercy Hospital...
Teen who walked away from Oshkosh hospital found safe
Green Bay police say a car involved in a hit-and-run crash was stolen
Green Bay police: Person in hit-and-run crash flashed handgun
Yellow Cab shuts down after 70 years
Yellow Cab suspends 24-hour service in Green Bay
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine

Latest News

The University of Wisconsin has partnered with the NFL for a unique research study that uses...
New University of Wisconsin football mouth guards potentially preventing concussions thanks to partnership with the NFL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the sideline during the second half...
Rodgers misses practice again, but will play Sunday
Mounted muskie (file image)
Minnesota man looking to beat the freeze nets record muskie
Milwaukee Bucks' Ginnis Antetokounmpo prays at the start of the team's NBA basketball game...
Bucks beat Pistons for 12th straight time with 114-93 win