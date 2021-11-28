SNOW ON THE WAY MONDAY

The parade of clipper systems we’ve been accustomed to will continue this week. The next one on the docket is scheduled for Monday and that means another chance of accumulating snow.

Sunday night will be mainly clear to partly cloudy, quiet, and chilly. Lows dip into the 20s and 10s. Winds back off and become pretty light overall.

Look for light snow to develop from west to east Monday morning. It will continue into the afternoon. The best bet for 1-3″ of snow currently lies along and north of the HWY 29 corridor. There could be some locally higher amounts in this region as well. A coating to perhaps an inch is favored south of HWY 29. Be mindful of slick spots once again during the day. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the 30s.

We’ll be in between systems Tuesday. Highs top out in the upper 30s with a mix of clouds and sun.

Milder lower 40s are on tap for Wednesday & Thursday. There will be a chance of some rain and snow showers during this time as another disturbance passes on by. Yet another weathermaker could produce some light snow on Friday.

Model data continues to suggest some sort of system late next weekend or early next week. If it develops, it could produce more widespread precipitation. Something to watch going forward.

NOTE: Some city temperatures were not updating on First Alert Weather 24/7, channel 2.2, including Appleton, Oshkosh, and others. We’ll put those cities’ current temps back in rotation when the issue is resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. Current conditions can be found on WBAY’s First Alert Weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: SSW 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: WNW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear during the evening, increasing clouds late. LOW: 22

MONDAY: Areas of snow. Highest totals likely north of HWY 29. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers/wintry mix. HIGH: 42 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers or flakes? HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some light snow is possible. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Clouds & sun. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers. HIGH: 39

