Sheriff: Brownsville apartment fire caused by child using a lighter

BROWNSVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities in Dodge County say multiple people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment building early Sunday morning.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to an apartment building on Main Street in the Village of Brownsville shortly after 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found smoke and flames in the apartment, and the entire building - which had four apartments - was evacuated.

Crews were able to quickly put out the flames, which were contained to the apartment where the fire started. However, smoke and water damage was done to at least two apartments, displacing occupants. The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately specify how many people have been displaced, however they did say the Red Cross was contacted, and the agency has been helping tenants find temporary relocation.

The Sheriff’s Office says one person was evaluated by first responders for possible smoke inhalation, but was not hospitalized. They also say a child received a “very minor burn”, adding it did not require first aid.

Authorities say after originally finding the origin of the fire suspicious, an investigation was done, and they determined the cause to be a child using a lighter.

No criminal charges are currently expected.

