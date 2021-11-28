Rolling closures begin Monday at WIS 29 and County VV

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Drivers, be aware of rolling closures this week on Highway 29 at County VV in Brown County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says the closures will happen nightly to set girders for the new interchange ramps at the intersection.

WisDOT says the rolling closures will last all during the evening and overnight hours. A full schedule can be found below.

Rolling closures is a type of traffic control technique that is also known as traffic pacing. WisDOT says it is used to temporarily slow or stop traffic upstream of construction requiring a full closure of a roadway, usually about 20 minutes or less. Law enforcement vehicles are used to pace or slow traffic while crews put equipment in place and set the girders.

The traffic impacts are as follows:

Night of Monday, Nov. 29: 20-minute rolling closures on westbound WIS 29 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday

Night of Tuesday, Nov. 30: 20-minute rolling closures on westbound WIS 29 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday

Night of Wednesday, Dec. 1: 20-minute rolling closures on eastbound WIS 29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday

Night of Thursday, Dec. 2: 20-minute rolling closures on eastbound WIS 29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday

WisDOT says this is one of five projects continuing through the winter season in the region.

Crews are working on a new diamond interchange at County VV, work on WIS 29, as well as County U and local road realignment. The project, which has been in the works fore more than a decade, also includes roundabouts, bicycle lanes and sidewalks. According to state transportation data, more than 20,000 vehicles pass through the corridor every day.

As Action 2 News first previously reported, ground was broken on the $25 million project - which is located in the villages of Hobart and Howard - back in late April. Construction began in May, and will be done in phases until the project is completed, which is expected to be 2022.

Brown County received a $19.8 million B.U.I.L.D. grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development” discretionary funding for the project. At the time, it was the largest highway grant in Brown County’s history. Click here for the link and more information about the project.

