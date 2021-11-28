Many shoppers put ‘Green Bay First’ for Small Business Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shoppers could win big when they shopped small on Small Business Saturday.

Over 30 businesses participating in Downtown, Broadway and Olde Main Street districts offered one-of-a-kind gifts, sales, and specials, for folks to “Shop Green Bay First.”

“It’s very important that your regular customers that want you to be here, keep coming in so that we will continue to be here,” said ‘D’ Muenster, President of Furs and Clothing of Distinction.

To make shopping more fun, for Saturday only, you could get a shopping passport in downtown Green Bay for a chance to win big.

“If you get three stamps by stopping in and shopping at three of the businesses, you can be entered to win a Green Bay ‘staycation’ prize package,” said Emily Cubitt, Marketing Manager for downtown Green Bay.

Furs and Clothing of Distinction has been around for 30 years, and on Saturday, they offered 50% off their costume jewelry, other marked down items, and a free gift with every purchase.

“We will at the end of the day end up with a little bit over 100 buying customers,” said Muenster.

Camera Corner Connecting Point has been in Green Bay for 68 years and with over 150 employees, you can get one on one customer service.

They’re offering many tech deals and holiday bundles on Saturday and throughout the holiday season, on Canon Photo Printers, canvas wraps, and Apple iPads.

“It’s important to shop local because here at Camera Corner, we don’t just give you the box, send you out the door, we really help you with the product, we’re knowledgeable. Any questions that you have, you come back and you talk to the same person, you’re not just getting a call center or a number to go to, you can come see us,” said Eric Schwanke, Assistant Computer Sales Manager at Camera Corner Connecting Point.

Downtown Green Bay says it’s important to support our neighbors and make holiday memories by shopping and visiting downtown.

