Advertisement

Many shoppers put ‘Green Bay First’ for Small Business Saturday

Community members "Shop Green Bay First"
Community members "Shop Green Bay First"(WBAY)
By Megan Kernan
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shoppers could win big when they shopped small on Small Business Saturday.

Over 30 businesses participating in Downtown, Broadway and Olde Main Street districts offered one-of-a-kind gifts, sales, and specials, for folks to “Shop Green Bay First.”

“It’s very important that your regular customers that want you to be here, keep coming in so that we will continue to be here,” said ‘D’ Muenster, President of Furs and Clothing of Distinction.

To make shopping more fun, for Saturday only, you could get a shopping passport in downtown Green Bay for a chance to win big.

“If you get three stamps by stopping in and shopping at three of the businesses, you can be entered to win a Green Bay ‘staycation’ prize package,” said Emily Cubitt, Marketing Manager for downtown Green Bay.

Furs and Clothing of Distinction has been around for 30 years, and on Saturday, they offered 50% off their costume jewelry, other marked down items, and a free gift with every purchase.

“We will at the end of the day end up with a little bit over 100 buying customers,” said Muenster.

Camera Corner Connecting Point has been in Green Bay for 68 years and with over 150 employees, you can get one on one customer service.

They’re offering many tech deals and holiday bundles on Saturday and throughout the holiday season, on Canon Photo Printers, canvas wraps, and Apple iPads.

“It’s important to shop local because here at Camera Corner, we don’t just give you the box, send you out the door, we really help you with the product, we’re knowledgeable. Any questions that you have, you come back and you talk to the same person, you’re not just getting a call center or a number to go to, you can come see us,” said Eric Schwanke, Assistant Computer Sales Manager at Camera Corner Connecting Point.

Downtown Green Bay says it’s important to support our neighbors and make holiday memories by shopping and visiting downtown.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin COVID-19 cases plunge on Thanksgiving holiday
Oshkosh police are looking for a 15-year-old boy, Jordan, who walked away from Mercy Hospital...
Teen who walked away from Oshkosh hospital found safe
Green Bay police say a car involved in a hit-and-run crash was stolen
Green Bay police: Person in hit-and-run crash flashed handgun
Yellow Cab shuts down after 70 years
Yellow Cab suspends 24-hour service in Green Bay
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine

Latest News

The University of Wisconsin has partnered with the NFL for a unique research study that uses...
New University of Wisconsin football mouth guards potentially preventing concussions thanks to partnership with the NFL
Doctor holding a clipboard (WBAY file photo)
8 children still hospitalized for injuries from Waukesha Christmas Parade rampage
Wisconsin State Parks
State Park admission stickers, trail passes for 2022 now on sale
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later