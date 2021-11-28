Advertisement

How much snow did you receive from 11/27 - 11/28?

Generic image of snow.
Generic image of snow.(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has released data regarding the latest snow reports during the past 24 hours.

Snow began falling Saturday morning, and continued throughout the day and into the evening hours in some places. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Door County, where some places received more than 3 inches of snow.

In addition, members of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office reported roads began to turn slippery due to weather conditions Saturday night. They advised drivers to slow down due to roads icing over.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay, the following snow reports were made:

  • Boulder Junction - 4.5 inches
  • Land O’Lakes - 4.5 inches
  • Washington Island - 3.5 inches
  • Amberg - 3.1 inches
  • Forestville - 2.9 inches
  • Athelstane - 2.8 inches
  • Peshtigo - 2.7 inches
  • Bailey’s Harbor - 2.7 inches
  • Rhinelander - 1.4 inches
  • Mountain - 1.4 inches
  • Stevens Point - 0.5 inches
  • Shiocton - 0.3 inches
  • Green Bay - 0.1 inches

A larger amount of snow was originally forecasted for the region, but dry air moved in., meaning not as much accumulation.

The First Alert Weather team is tracking a system that is expected to bring snow Monday during the day. In addition, there will be a chance of rain or wintry mix Wednesday, with more light snow possible sometime next weekend. CLICK HERE for your First Alert Forecast.

