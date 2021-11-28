How much snow did you receive from 11/27 - 11/28?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has released data regarding the latest snow reports during the past 24 hours.

Snow began falling Saturday morning, and continued throughout the day and into the evening hours in some places. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Door County, where some places received more than 3 inches of snow.

In addition, members of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office reported roads began to turn slippery due to weather conditions Saturday night. They advised drivers to slow down due to roads icing over.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay, the following snow reports were made:

Boulder Junction - 4.5 inches

Land O’Lakes - 4.5 inches

Washington Island - 3.5 inches

Amberg - 3.1 inches

Forestville - 2.9 inches

Athelstane - 2.8 inches

Peshtigo - 2.7 inches

Bailey’s Harbor - 2.7 inches

Rhinelander - 1.4 inches

Mountain - 1.4 inches

Stevens Point - 0.5 inches

Shiocton - 0.3 inches

Green Bay - 0.1 inches

A larger amount of snow was originally forecasted for the region, but dry air moved in., meaning not as much accumulation.

The First Alert Weather team is tracking a system that is expected to bring snow Monday during the day. In addition, there will be a chance of rain or wintry mix Wednesday, with more light snow possible sometime next weekend. CLICK HERE for your First Alert Forecast.

