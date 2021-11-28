GAME BLOG: Packers looking to bounce back in showdown with Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are hoping to go into the bye week with a win following a divisional loss to the Minnesota Vikings last weekend.

Sunday afternoon, the Packers (8-3) host the Los Angles Rams (7-3) at Lambeau Field. The Rams are coming off a bye week, and the week before, lost 31-10 to the San Francisco 49ers during a Monday night game.

Team records show the Packers have won five of the last six regular-season matchups with the Rams, and 12 of the last 17. With the postseason, the Packers have won each of the last three home games against the Rams and outscored them 80-31. The all-time regular season record for Packers vs. Rams is 45-46-2. The all-time, postseason record is 2-1.

During the last meeting, the Packers won a NFC Divisional playoff game by a score of 32-18 at Lambeau. In that game, Aaron Rodgers was 23 of 36, had two touchdowns and had a one yard rushing touchdown, the first by a Packers quarterback in a playoff game at Lambeau since Bart Starr’s famous winning sneak in the Ice Bowl.

A bit of trivia – Packers team officials say this is the first time since week 13 of 2014 that the Packers have played a game at Lambeau in Week 12 or later where both teams have three or fewer losses.

Currently, the Packers are 6-2 against NFC teams this season, and are second in the conference – only behind the Dallas Cowboys, who are 5-1 in the NFC. However, Green Bay is the only team with six wins against the NFC this year.

Team officials add the Packers have won the game going into the bye week in five of the last six years. That statistic comes as the team continues to battle the injury bug, and eagerly awaits their bye so players can heal.

As Action 2 News reported earlier this week, among the injured players is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who said earlier this week he has been playing with a fractured toe. He did not practice all week due to the injury but team officials said he will be playing Sunday.

Next week, the Packers, as well as the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers will all be on a bye week. This is the latest bye week ever for Green Bay, and the fourth time since 1990 the Packers have had a bye in Week 10 or later.

Saturday afternoon, the team announced they elevated La’Darius Hamilton from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for OLB Jonathan Garvin.

Aaron Jones (knee), Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Rashan Gary (elbow) are ACTIVE. All missed last week.



The Packers announced the following players won’t be active for Sunday’s game due to injuries:

CB Kevin King

S Vernon Scott

T David Bakhtiari

WR Malik Taylor

DL Jack Heflin

The Rams will be without the following:

QB Bryce Perkins

WR Ben Skowronek

S JuJu Hughes

OLB Chris Garrett

OL Alaric Jackson

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Following the bye week, the Packers will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Keep in mind, the NFL may shift start time and broadcasts due to flexible scheduling beginning that week. Out of their last five games, the NFL will be able to shift times in four of them. The only one not able to be flexed is the Christmas Day game against the Cleveland Browns.

Elsewhere in the NFC North, the now 0-10-1 Detroit Lions lost to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, 16-14. The Bears are now 4-7 for the season. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) play the 49ers in San Francisco at 3:25 Sunday.

The game, which is scheduled to begin at 3:25 p.m., will air on FOX. It’s expected to be a cold and blustery day at Lambeau, with a kickoff temperature of 33 and a wind chill of 22, and winds out of the northwest at 18 mph. Temperatures are expected to dip into the 20′s by the time the game ends. CLICK HERE for your First Alert Forecast.

