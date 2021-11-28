Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (8-3) get set to host the L.A. Rams (7-3) it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”

#1 Bouncing Back: Matt LaFleur has still not lost back-to-back games as head coach in Green Bay. And the Packers are doing more than just getting back in the win column following losses. They are getting well in a big way. Their 8 previous bounce-back wins under LaFleur have all come by more than a touchdown with the average margin being 15 points per game.

#2 Stafford’s Road Woes: Rams QB Matthew Stafford has struggled throughout his career on the road against good teams. He entered the season just 8-68 all-time on the road visiting teams that would finish the season with a winning record. But it’s worth mentioning that Stafford played his entire career win the lowly Lions before this year.

#3 Home Sweet Home: The Packers are set to start a stretch with 4 of their next 5 games at home. After going on the road for 4 of 5 earlier this year (and 5 of 7, and 6 of 9), Green Bay gets to enjoy the cold weather and home advantage at Lambeau Field down the stretch now.

#4 Heating Up: The Packers may have lost the game last week at Minnesota, but Aaron Rodgers and the offense were heating up, producing a season-high with 467 yards of offense. And even without RB Aaron Jones, Rodgers led touchdown drives on each of the last 4 times he possessed the ball in Minnesota.

#5 Playoff Positioning: With the Cowboys losing on Thanksgiving and the Bucs facing a tough test in Indianapolis, the Packers know a win would help set them apart atop the NFC. The 2-loss Cardinals are on a bye. But if the Packers win there could be only 2 teams with fewer than 4 losses in the conference by the end of the day. 5 teams started the week in that position.

Prediction: Packers 30, Rams 19

