Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. Rams

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates as he walks off the field after an...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (8-3) get set to host the L.A. Rams (7-3) it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”

#1 Bouncing Back: Matt LaFleur has still not lost back-to-back games as head coach in Green Bay. And the Packers are doing more than just getting back in the win column following losses. They are getting well in a big way. Their 8 previous bounce-back wins under LaFleur have all come by more than a touchdown with the average margin being 15 points per game.

#2 Stafford’s Road Woes: Rams QB Matthew Stafford has struggled throughout his career on the road against good teams. He entered the season just 8-68 all-time on the road visiting teams that would finish the season with a winning record. But it’s worth mentioning that Stafford played his entire career win the lowly Lions before this year.

#3 Home Sweet Home: The Packers are set to start a stretch with 4 of their next 5 games at home. After going on the road for 4 of 5 earlier this year (and 5 of 7, and 6 of 9), Green Bay gets to enjoy the cold weather and home advantage at Lambeau Field down the stretch now.

#4 Heating Up: The Packers may have lost the game last week at Minnesota, but Aaron Rodgers and the offense were heating up, producing a season-high with 467 yards of offense. And even without RB Aaron Jones, Rodgers led touchdown drives on each of the last 4 times he possessed the ball in Minnesota.

#5 Playoff Positioning: With the Cowboys losing on Thanksgiving and the Bucs facing a tough test in Indianapolis, the Packers know a win would help set them apart atop the NFC. The 2-loss Cardinals are on a bye. But if the Packers win there could be only 2 teams with fewer than 4 losses in the conference by the end of the day. 5 teams started the week in that position.

Prediction: Packers 30, Rams 19

As always, tune in to Action 2 News at 10:00 p.m. after the game as stay up late for Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 at 10:35 p.m. for the best postgame coverage in town.

