BLUSTERY FOR GAME DAY, MORE SNOW TOMORROW

Temperatures dropped into the 20s overnight, which means any snow that melted yesterday could create some slick spots on the roads this morning. Please be mindful that there could be black ice around this morning.

Today will be windy. Wind gusts at times could be near 30 mph during the early morning and afternoon. By this evening, it will not be quite as windy. Highs in the low to mid 30s are likely under a mix of clouds & sun. Dress in layers if you’ll be out at the Packers game as wind chills will be stuck mainly in the 20s throughout the duration of the game.

Our next weathermaker will scoot in from the west tomorrow morning. A band of snow is expected to move from west to east during the day. Most spots will see minor accumulations, but across the far north a few inches cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures will warm slightly throughout the middle of the work week. Both Wednesday and Thursday will feature temperatures in the 40s for highs. There will be a chance of showers and possibly a bit of wintry mix as well on Wednesday.

More light snow may fall sometime next weekend. The positioning of the jet stream will allow several disturbance to slide into the Great Lakes region bringing us several chances at precipitation. We will keep you updated throughout the week.

NOTE: Some city temperatures were not updating on First Alert Weather 24/7, channel 2.2, including Appleton, Oshkosh, and others. We’ll put those cities’ current temps back in rotation when the issue is resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. Current conditions can be found on WBAY’s First Alert Weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NW 10-25 G30 MPH

MONDAY: SSW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Sun and clouds. Blustery. A few flakes mainly NORTH. HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of light snow likely. Minor accumulations. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers/wintry mix. HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible. HIGH: 34

