SNOW ON THE WAY OUT, BRISK WINDS SUNDAY

Saturday’s clipper system produced a coating to a few inches of snow but it is on the way out. We’ll be in between systems Sunday with another clipper, and light snow producer, on tap for Monday.

A few lingering snow showers are possible across the northern part of the area tonight. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and seasonable lows in the middle 20s. Winds will be fairly light initially but they’ll crank up late tonight. Keep an eye out for slick spots.

Sunday is looking pretty brisk. Some gusts could near 30 mph at times before the wind relaxes late in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 30s are likely under a mix of clouds & sun. Dress in layers if you’ll be out at the Packers game in Green Bay.

Our next weathermaker will scoot in from the west Monday morning. A band of light snow is expected to move from west to east during the day. Early projections suggest a coating to perhaps 1-2″ may fall with this event. In the big picture, it will be more of a nuisance but watch for slick spots on area roadways.

There will be a little bit of a moderating trend for the middle of the week. Temperatures rise into the upper 30s Tuesday with some lower 40s possible Wednesday & Thursday. Some rain showers could move through the region as well.

More light snow may fall on Friday and we’ll have to watch a potential system for sometime next weekend. Long story short, we have an active storm track right now and a disturbance is possible just about every other day.

NOTE: Some city temperatures were not updating on First Alert Weather 24/7, channel 2.2, including Appleton, Oshkosh, and others. We’ll put those cities’ current temps back in rotation when the issue is resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. Current conditions can be found on WBAY’s First Alert Weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: WNW 10-25 G30 MPH

MONDAY: S 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lingering snow showers NORTH. LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. A few flakes mainly NORTH. HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of light snow likely. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 43 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few rain or snow showers are possible. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some late day flakes are possible. HIGH: 34

