Roundy’s announces new holiday hours for Wisconsin stores

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Roundy’s announced its holiday hours for the 2021-22 season this month, for stores across Wisconsin.

The company that operates Pick ‘n Save and Metro Markets noted it was changing its holiday operational hours to allow employees to spend more time with family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Hyland, Roundy’s VP of Communications and Public Affairs, thanked the company’s employees for going above and beyond this year.

“We thank all of our Roundy’s associates for their incredible efforts during this unprecedented time. In order for our store associates to spend more time with family and friends this holiday season, our 2021-2022 holiday hours of operation have changed,” Hyland said. “We wish all of our Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market customers a happy, safe, and healthy holiday season. We will return to normal store hours January 2, 2022.”

There are 90 Pick ‘n Save operations in Wisconsin and 16 Metro Markets.

Here are the hours, as provided by Roundy’s:

Store hours:

DayDateOpenClose
Christmas Eve12/24Normal4 p.m.
Christmas Day12/25ClosedClosed
Day after Christmas12/267 a.m.Normal
New Year’s Eve12/31Normal9 p.m.
New Year’s Day1/1/227 a.m.Normal

Pharmacy hours:

DayDateOpenClose
Christmas Eve12/249 a.m.4 p.m.
Christmas Day12/25ClosedClosed
Day after Christmas12/2610 a.m.5 p.m.
New Year’s Eve12/319 a.m.5 p.m.
New Year’s Day1/1/229 am.2 p.m.

