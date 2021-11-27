ACCUMULATING SNOW TODAY

Our next weathermaker, a fairly weak clipper system, has arrived. It will move through the area today, and is what is responsible for the snow we will receive. Snow has already begun across the north this morning, and will eventually spread across the rest of the area. A swath of 1-3″ of snow is possible for many, while other spots will receive more or less. Some locally higher amounts are possible, especially in Door & Kewaunee Counties IF a lake effect snow band can set up. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9pm this evening for Door County, and may be expanded to include Kewaunee County. Although temperatures are below freezing this morning which may create slick spots on the roadways, afternoon highs in most spots should get into the low to mid 30s, which should helps reduce the amount of slick spots on the roads this afternoon. Any melting that occurs today could lead to black ice by Sunday morning.

As this clipper system departs tonight, NW winds will kick up in a big way with gusts up to 35 mph possible by tomorrow. Temperatures will top out in the 30s once again tomorrow, but wind chills will be in the 20s and teens during the day. While a few lingering flakes are possible we don’t expect a lot of action around our neck of the woods for Gameday. Bundle up if you’ll be heading out to Lambeau for the Packers game. Kickoff is 3:25 p.m.

Another round of light snow may develop on Monday. Once again we’ll have to watch out for a few slippery spots. Highs stay in the 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SE/NW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: WNW 10-20 G35 MPH

TODAY: Snow showers develop. 1-3″ of accumulation possible (for most) with some higher totals possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. A few lingering flakes. HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few rain or snow showers are possible. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow possible at night. HIGH: 38

