8 children still hospitalized for injuries from Waukesha Christmas Parade rampage

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A hospital spokesperson says another child who was hospitalized for injuries following last weekend’s Christmas parade rampage in Waukesha has returned home.

Late Saturday afternoon, an officials announced there are still eight patients being treated at Children’s Wisconsin. That number is down from Friday’s report of nine remaining patients.

Initially, 16 patients were treated for injuries at Children’s Wisconsin following the rampage, which left six dead and dozens injured.

Out of the eight remaining patients, hospital officials say:

4 are in serious condition

2 are in fair condition

2 are in good condition

Earlier this week, a spokesperson said five children were in critical condition, two were in fair condition and three were in good condition.

The hospital said that families who need emotional support can call the Children’s Wisconsin Mental and Behavioral Health Helpline at (414) 266-6500. They can also call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at (800) 985-5990.

Officials noted Tuesday that a child, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, had died as a result of their injuries from the parade. A fundraiser for the Sparks family has raised nearly $430,000.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.