Wisconsin COVID-19 cases plunge on Thanksgiving holiday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The 7-day average for COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin plunged on Friday, when the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 was measured in hundreds, not thousands.

The 24-hour period which included most of Thanksgiving and part of Black Friday identified 751 people with the COVID-19 virus -- the lowest figure since July 28, and only the second time since the end of July that daily numbers were below 1,000. That caused the rolling, 7-day average to drop from 3,149 cases per day Thursday to 2,749 on Friday. Only 7 counties in WBAY’s viewing area reported new cases.

The positivity rate is 10.9%, the first time it’s been below 11% in two weeks. This is the average percentage of positive tests out of all COVID-19 tests in the past 7-day period.

Only 4 death reports were submitted to the state, including one person in Waushara County. The Department of Health Services (DHS) says 2 of those people died in the past 30 days, which helped bring the 7-day average down from 17 to 15 deaths per day. The death rate held steady at 1.04% of all cases.

Keep in mind that these are holiday numbers, which are typically lower as health offices and vaccinators reduce staffing and operations. That should be taken into account if you see numbers rise sharply early next week after staffing and operations ramp back up.

Hospitalizations -- a metric that is typically “holiday-proof” -- went down as well. DHS numbers show just 51 hospital admissions for COVID-19 since Thursday’s report, the first time it was under 100 since November 5, and the lowest number since July 30. By our calculations, the 7-day average dropped from 144 to 128 hospitalizations per day, but the hospitalization rate is unchanged at 5.30% of all cases. The Wisconsin Hospital Association is not updating current patient numbers until Monday, Nov. 29, because of the holiday weekend.

Vaccination numbers typically drop around holidays, which was evident Friday. The DHS says including boosters, a total 7,615,761 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the past 49 weeks. That’s an increase of 9,576 since Thursday’s report.

There were 892 more Wisconsin residents receiving a shot, and 988 people received their final dose to complete their vaccination series (these numbers have some overlap with people receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

Since December 13 last year, a total 3,426,872 Wisconsin residents received a COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,259,843 of them have completed their vaccine series.

DHS numbers shows 58.9% of the population, including 70.2% of adults, started their vaccinations; 56.0% of the population, including more than two-thirds (66.9%) of adults, completed their series. The DHS is not yet reporting vaccination numbers for 5- to 11-year-olds, who were approved for kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine on November 2.

VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

12 to 15: 49.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/46.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

16 and 17: 53.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/50.7% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

18 to 24: 54.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/50.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 59.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/55.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 66.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/62.9% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 67.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/64.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

55 to 64: 75.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/72.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 87.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/84.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (THURDAY)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 59.8% 57.3% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 53.0% 51.0% Dodge (87,839) 48.3% 46.1% Door (27,668) (NE) 74.7% 70.9% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 51.6% (+0.1) 49.2% Forest (9,004) 49.1% (+0.1) 46.7% Florence (4,295) (NE) 49.0% 46.9% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 53.3% 50.9% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 48.7% 47.2% Langlade (19,189) 51.0% 48.5% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 56.2% (+0.1) 53.8% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 49.5% 47.1% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 71.1% 68.8% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 50.1% 48.2% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 59.0% 56.6% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 44.5% 42.8% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 57.6% 55.0% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 51.8% 49.6% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 42.9% 41.1% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 57.1% 54.5% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 274,215 (57.8%) 262,733 (55.4%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 304,062 (55.3%) 291,203 (53.0%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,426,872 (58.9%) 3,259,843 (56.0%)

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton expanded its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Michigan is not updating numbers until Monday because of the holiday weekend

Brown – 44,137 cases (279 deaths)

Calumet – 7,917 cases (+3) (62 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,329 cases (69 deaths)

Dodge – 16,208 cases (210 deaths)

Door – 3,854 cases (34 deaths)

Florence - 573 cases (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 18,293 cases (160 deaths)

Forest - 1,539 cases (29 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,630 cases (27 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,717 cases (29 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,506 cases (52 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,219 cases (34 deaths)

Langlade - 3,286 cases (43 deaths)

Manitowoc – 11,287 cases (+18) (93 deaths)

Marinette - 6,690 cases (+24) (73 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,823 cases (47 deaths)

Menominee – 986 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,446 cases (+1) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 27,964 cases (+28) (256 deaths)

Shawano – 6,586 cases (80 deaths)

Sheboygan – 18,720 cases (176 deaths)

Waupaca – 7,545 cases (+26) (145 deaths)

Waushara – 3,288 cases (51 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 25,712 cases (+15) (255 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.