SNOW DEVELOPS SATURDAY

An active NW flow pattern is setting up in the mid/upper levels of the atmosphere. What does that mean for us over the next week? In short, several weak systems that may produce snow from time to time.

A fairly weak clipper system will work its way through the area on Saturday. Light snow should develop early with more widespread activity during the day. There is a chance that a 1-3″ swath of snow will fall across a good chunk of our area. Some locally higher amounts are possible, especially in Door County IF a lake effect snow band can set up. Something to watch for sure. Afternoon highs in many spots should get into the low to mid 30s... that should mitigate any travel issues as time goes on but keep an eye out for slick spots on area roads during the day.

We’ll be on the backside of the clipper system on Sunday. That means brisk WNW winds with some gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will top out in the 30s but wind chills will be in the 20s and teens during the day. While a few lingering flakes are possible we don’t expect a lot of action around our neck of the woods. Bundle up if you’ll be heading out to Lambeau for the Packers game. Kickoff is 3:25 p.m.

Another round of light snow may develop on Monday. Once again we’ll have to watch out for a few slippery spots. Highs stay in the 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SE/NW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: WNW 10-20 G25 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Snow possible late. LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Areas of snow developing. 1-3″ of accumulation possible with some higher totals possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. A few lingering flakes. HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a rain or snow shower. HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow or rain showers. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few rain or snow showers are possible. HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some snow could occur. HIGH: 35

