Police looking for teen who walked away from Mercy Hospital

Oshkosh police are looking for a 15-year-old boy, Jordan, who walked away from Mercy Hospital around 1:50 A.M. on Friday, November 26(Oshkosh Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are asking the public for help to locate a 15-year-old boy who walked away from Mercy Hospital overnight.

The boy, Jordan, left the hospital around 1:50 A.M. and police were notified less than 20 minutes later. Police say the boy was being cared for by Winnebago Mental Health Institute staff when he left Mercy, and was last seen near the intersection of Oakwood Rd. and W. 9th Ave.

Jordan is 6′1″ tall, about 170 pounds. He has brown hair that’s dyed blonde on top. He was wearing a long sleeve, gray sweatshirt; red pants; black socks; and sandals when he was last seen.

If you think you’ve seen him, or have information on where he might be, call the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700 or your local police. You can also provide the information anonymously through WInnebago County Crime Stoppers, (920) 231-8477, online at www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org, or using the P3 app for Apple and Android phones.

