Advertisement

Plumbers busy on ‘Brown Friday’ fixing the aftermaths of Thanksgiving

While most plumbing services aren’t open this weekend, many like Besch have staff on call for the annual emergencies.
While most plumbing services aren’t open this weekend, many like Besch have staff on call for...
While most plumbing services aren’t open this weekend, many like Besch have staff on call for the annual emergencies.(WBAY)
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Retailers aren’t the only ones who are on Black Friday. Plumbers across the state regularly experience a spike in calls for service in the wake of thanksgiving festivities.

By 8:00 this morning, master plumber Andy Besch with Besch Plumbing Inc. in Appleton was booked for the day. His schedule flooded with appointments to unclog drains and pipes that had been abused the day before on Thanksgiving.

“Everyone runs stuff down the disposal that they shouldn’t. I never understood the idea of introducing food into the plumbing drain system, but here we are,” he said.

While most plumbing services aren’t open this weekend, many like Besch have staff on call for the annual emergencies.

“I always plan to work usually every year. So it is what it is. That’s what we do. Plumbing doesn’t care when it breaks. It doesn’t take a day off,” he said.

He said despite their warnings people make the same mistakes every year and throw things down their disposal that doesn’t belong.

“The disposal can’t chew it up, it gets stuck in the plumbing system. And here we are,” he said.

With Christmas right around the corner, he said the season for finicky plumbing has just begun. He cautions people to think twice before throwing things down the drain, and leave it to the professionals to do the fixing.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Screening LLC has recalled 153,336 total units of its 70% ethyl alcohol gel hand...
FDA announces nationwide recall on hand sanitizer
Yellow Cab shuts down after 70 years
Yellow Cab suspends 24-hour service in Green Bay
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 500 deaths so far this month
The Gallagher's Pizza owners weren’t anticipating any particular number for their first free...
Free pizza and pumpkin pie in Green Bay on Thanksgiving, no questions asked
Four people are involved in a Geauga County Amish buggy accident.
Amish buggy hit at “highway speeds”; 9 injured in Wisconsin crash

Latest News

Kohl's Department Store at Bay Park Square Mall, minutes after opening at 5 A.M. on Black Friday
A new and different Black Friday
Green Bay police say a car involved in a hit-and-run crash was stolen
Green Bay police: Person in hit-and-run crash flashed handgun
Oshkosh police are looking for a 15-year-old boy, Jordan, who walked away from Mercy Hospital...
Teen who walked away from Oshkosh hospital found safe
The infrastructure bill requires automobile manufacturers to develop technology to combat...
Infrastructure bill develops anti-OWI technology in cars