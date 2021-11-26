Advertisement

Nine children remain hospitalized after Waukesha Christmas Parade, none in critical condition

here are now four children in serious condition, three listed in fair condition and two in good condition.
(Jeffrey Phelps | AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As nine children continue to be cared for at Children’s Wisconsin following the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, none are listed as in critical condition anymore.

In an update from Children’s Wisconsin, it notes one child was released on Thanksgiving and able to go home to continue their recovery.

There are now four children in serious condition, three listed in fair condition and two in good condition.

The hospital noted Wednesday that five children were in critical condition, two were in fair condition and three were in good condition.

The hospital said that families who need emotional support can call the Children’s Wisconsin Mental and Behavioral Health Helpline at (414) 266-6500. They can also call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at (800) 985-5990.

Officials noted Tuesday that a child, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, had died as a result of their injuries from the parade. A fundraiser for the Sparks family has raised nearly $430,000.

