New Black Friday deals making for calmer but not necessarily quieter holiday shopping season

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The day after Thanksgiving is traditionally known as “Black Friday.” About 108 million people plan to be shopping either in-store or online today, according to the National Retail Federation.

Whether they are filling up aisles or their shopping carts at home, retailers were prepared to be busy and customers were ready to save.

Nearly 2,000,000 more people than last year are expected to shop from Thanksgiving through next Monday, also known as Cyber Monday, the National Retail Federation found during their annual survey.

However, this Friday the scenes of people climbing on top of each other to grab a discounted television or video game console were nowhere to be found at the Target on the west side of Green Bay, located at 1001 Cormier Road.

“Not so much, I feel like for the past year or two,” store general merchandise team lead, Khris Knauer, shared regarding the lack of electronics shopping frenzy. “Just because a lot of it has shifted to online ordering so usually a lot of those things are either gone right away or picked up that way versus waiting in line for hours to come get it in stores.”

Some younger shoppers were looking for more than just good holiday deals.

“My sister’s birthday is coming up,” Dawson Kurzynski, an 11-year-old Target customer, said. “I’m kind of picking out a birthday present for her.”

Even though DVDs, makeup, and TVs were discounted at Target, certain children had a very specific area of interest.

“The toys,” Dawson’s younger sister, Dorothy, emphasized. Her favorite Disney princess is Elsa because “she is magical” but didn’t specify any particular type of toy she’d like for her birthday, which is mid-December.

Of course, not all family members are as easy to shop for as little sisters.

So, who is one of the most difficult relatives to buy presents for?

“Probably my dad,” Catelyn Heiser, a 16-year-old Target shopper, said. “He likes guns and I can’t buy guns. He likes expensive stuff, so I don’t really know. I just go to like Cabela’s and get him like a hat.”

Heiser was perusing the Black Friday deals with a group of friends from Pulaski High School: Grace Spindler, Payton Heisz, and Keira Duchatau, who each agreed their dad or grandpa is the most challenging to shop for.

No matter who is on your gift giving list, it seems Black Friday sales are up. Mastercard reported that as of this morning they have seen about a 5% increase in online sales from 2020, when online purchases were booming. Plus, about a 40% increase for in-store sales compared to this same time a year ago.

