Advertisement

Milwaukee’s Chase Tower sold for over $34M

Chase Tower in Milwaukee (right)
Chase Tower in Milwaukee (right)(Vincent DesJardins via Flickr (CC BY 2.0))
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - One of Milwaukee’s largest downtown office buildings has been sold.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports an affiliate of New York-based Group RMC has purchased the the 22-story Chase Tower for $34.25 million. An affiliate of Michigan-based Farbman Group sold the building after buying it for $30.5 million in 2016.

The building was built in 1962 and was originally known as Marine Plaza.

The 477,772-square-foot-structure has 88,223 square feet of office space available for lease. That equates to an 18.5% vacancy rate.

Chase Bank serves as the anchor tenant.

Group RMC bought the 14-story 330 Kilbourn building in downtown Milwaukee earlier this year for an undisclosed price.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow Cab shuts down after 70 years
Yellow Cab suspends 24-hour service in Green Bay
American Screening LLC has recalled 153,336 total units of its 70% ethyl alcohol gel hand...
FDA announces nationwide recall on hand sanitizer
Oshkosh police are looking for a 15-year-old boy, Jordan, who walked away from Mercy Hospital...
Teen who walked away from Oshkosh hospital found safe
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 500 deaths so far this month
The Gallagher's Pizza owners weren’t anticipating any particular number for their first free...
Free pizza and pumpkin pie in Green Bay on Thanksgiving, no questions asked

Latest News

Mastercard reported that as of Friday morning they have seen about a 5% increase in online...
New Black Friday deals making for calmer but not necessarily quieter holiday shopping season
Milwaukee homicides on pace to match last year
Nine children remain hospitalized after Waukesha Christmas Parade, none in critical condition
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases plunge on Thanksgiving holiday