Green Bay police: Person in hit-and-run crash flashed handgun

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Witnesses say a suspect in a hit-and-run crash flashed a handgun before he ran away Friday morning.

According to Green Bay police, the crash happened at Webster Ave. and Crooks St. near downtown shortly after 10 A.M. No one was hurt in the crash. Some people followed the car leaving the scene to Stuart and Clay streets, where a person got out of the car and flashed a handgun.

Police say the car was stolen.

Officers tell us they know who their suspect is. They were not in custody at the time of this writing.

