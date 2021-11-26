Advertisement

CHILLY TODAY WITH SNOW THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Anyone planning to do some Black Friday shopping will want to bundle up as temperatures are starting out in the teens this morning. Winds will not be as strong today, but wind chills will still make it feel like the teens throughout the majority of the day, even though actually temperatures will top out near 30°. We may see some sunshine early, but high clouds will increase with time through the day. Overall, today is not looking too bad, but it certainly will be cold.

Keep an eye on the weekend forecast. Snow showers will develop across the region as early as tomorrow morning and lasting through tomorrow night. While there is still some uncertainty regarding the arrival of this weathermaker, it looks like a couple inches of snow will be possible across the area. Any steady snow should come to an end before the Packers kickoff against the Rams, but occasional flakes are still possible throughout Sunday. Temperatures should be dropping through the lower 30s during the game with a blustery northwest wind of 10-20 mph. That will put gametime wind chills in the lower half of the 20s.

NOTE: Some city temperatures were not updating on First Alert Weather 24/7, channel 2.2, including Appleton, Oshkosh, and others. We’ll put those cities’ current temps back in rotation when the issue is resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. Current conditions can be found on WBAY’s First Alert Weather app.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SE/NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Early sun, then clouds increase. Chilly, but with less wind. HIGH: 30

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Snow possible late. LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with snow showers developing. Slippery roads late... light accumulation possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit blustery. Occasional flakes. HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers... mix south. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with seasonable temps. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken, but likely dry. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, but a bit milder. A few showers? HIGH: 42

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Screening LLC has recalled 153,336 total units of its 70% ethyl alcohol gel hand...
FDA announces nationwide recall on hand sanitizer
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
The Gallagher's Pizza owners weren’t anticipating any particular number for their first free...
Free pizza and pumpkin pie in Green Bay on Thanksgiving, no questions asked
Yellow Cab shuts down after 70 years
Yellow Cab suspends 24-hour service in Green Bay
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 500 deaths so far this month

Latest News

First Alert Weather
CHILLY ON FRIDAY... MORE SNOW POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor snowfall predictions
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A chilly Black Friday
Skiing
WBAY Snow & Ski Report
First Alert Weather
THANKSGIVING SNOW SHOWERS & TURNING COLDER