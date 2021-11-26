CHILLY TODAY WITH SNOW THIS WEEKEND

Anyone planning to do some Black Friday shopping will want to bundle up as temperatures are starting out in the teens this morning. Winds will not be as strong today, but wind chills will still make it feel like the teens throughout the majority of the day, even though actually temperatures will top out near 30°. We may see some sunshine early, but high clouds will increase with time through the day. Overall, today is not looking too bad, but it certainly will be cold.

Keep an eye on the weekend forecast. Snow showers will develop across the region as early as tomorrow morning and lasting through tomorrow night. While there is still some uncertainty regarding the arrival of this weathermaker, it looks like a couple inches of snow will be possible across the area. Any steady snow should come to an end before the Packers kickoff against the Rams, but occasional flakes are still possible throughout Sunday. Temperatures should be dropping through the lower 30s during the game with a blustery northwest wind of 10-20 mph. That will put gametime wind chills in the lower half of the 20s.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SE/NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Early sun, then clouds increase. Chilly, but with less wind. HIGH: 30

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Snow possible late. LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with snow showers developing. Slippery roads late... light accumulation possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit blustery. Occasional flakes. HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers... mix south. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with seasonable temps. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken, but likely dry. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, but a bit milder. A few showers? HIGH: 42

