200 people run and raise awareness with Thanksgiving Mash Dash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Around 200 people took a run in Green Bay Thursday morning for the 12th annual Mash Dash.

The two-mile race is held on Thanksgiving each year, raising proceeds to benefit Freedom House, a family homeless shelter.

”Homelessness is a very big issue in our community, and there are a lot of people that are one paycheck away from becoming homeless,” Freedom House Ministries president Jessica Diederich said. “And so I think events like this just bring all of that to light, because we’re able to educate people on the amount of people that have to go through homeless shelters in a year and the stability and structure that we’re able to give them to get them back on their feet again. So it’s great to get support from families like these.”

Freedom House accepts monetary donations as well as donations of items from its wish list. Find out how and what to donate on its website.

