Yellow Cab ends 24-hour service in Green Bay

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s largest taxi company has ended 24-hour cab service.

Yellow Cab of Green Bay blames the effects of COVID-19, difficulty finding and retaining workers, and the dangers of driving a cab at night. The company is also currently without a night-time dispatcher due to illness.

Yellow Cabs are now running from 5:30 A.M. to 6 P.M. It still provides passenger and package service 7 days a week.

Night-time drivers will be transferred to daytime service.

The taxi company says it may expand service to 10 P.M. early next month when it has a night dispatcher.

According to its website, Yellow Cab has been operating in Green Bay since the 1950s.

