Waupaca Co. Sheriff: Witnesses pull crash victim from burning vehicle

TOWNSHIP OF FARMINGTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is recovering from injuries after she was pulled from a burning vehicle late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to State Highway 22 and County Highway K at 3:57 p.m. for a report of a crash between a car and a semi-truck.

The Sheriff’s Office says the passenger vehicle was headed south on Highway 22 and turned left to continue south on County Highway K. While turning, the car was hit by a northbound semi on Highway 22.

That’s when authorities say the car started on fire, and witnesses pulled the injured driver from the vehicle before it was fully engulfed.

The name and age of the car’s driver was not immediately available, however authorities say the driver is a female. They add she was eventually flown by Theda Star to an area hospital.

Authorities tell Action 2 News the driver of the semi was not injured. The name and age of the truck driver was not immediately released.

The Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who helped the driver of the car get out from her vehicle.

No names of witnesses were released.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.