Advertisement

Waupaca Co. Sheriff: Witnesses pull crash victim from burning vehicle

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WAFB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF FARMINGTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is recovering from injuries after she was pulled from a burning vehicle late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to State Highway 22 and County Highway K at 3:57 p.m. for a report of a crash between a car and a semi-truck.

The Sheriff’s Office says the passenger vehicle was headed south on Highway 22 and turned left to continue south on County Highway K. While turning, the car was hit by a northbound semi on Highway 22.

That’s when authorities say the car started on fire, and witnesses pulled the injured driver from the vehicle before it was fully engulfed.

The name and age of the car’s driver was not immediately available, however authorities say the driver is a female. They add she was eventually flown by Theda Star to an area hospital.

Authorities tell Action 2 News the driver of the semi was not injured. The name and age of the truck driver was not immediately released.

The Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who helped the driver of the car get out from her vehicle.

No names of witnesses were released.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Brooks
Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect charged with 5 intentional homicide counts, child becomes sixth victim
Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt identifies a Jane Doe found in 2008 as Amy Marie Yeary of Rockford,...
Fond du Lac County’s Jane Doe identified as Illinois woman
Darrell Brooks
Parade rampage driver has lengthy criminal record; tried to run over a woman 3 weeks ago, police say
Children’s Wisconsin: 3 kids released, 10 kids still hospitalized following parade rampage
Gavel
U.S. Attorney: Appleton man sentenced to prison for defrauding social security

Latest News

Thanksgiving turkey
3 Brilliant Minutes: turkey trivia
White-tailed deer
Parts of Northeast Wisconsin see increased deer harvest numbers as statewide percentage drops
Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving to-go meals at Christ the Rock Church in Menasha
Christ the Rock Church to offer in person Thanksgiving meal
South Carolina has joined a nationwide investigation of Instagram regarding the social media...
Wisconsin AG wants to know if Instagram, Facebook are violating consumer protection laws