Transformation House serves Thanksgiving meals for community members in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay non-profit organization came together to host a Thanksgiving dinner for those who aren’t able to cook a big meal or those without a place to go.

Transformation House, a non-profit in Green Bay, that helps men get back on their feet, handed out free, Thanksgiving meals to those in need before the big holiday.

“Just shows them that there is an alternative, there are people willing to help you here in Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin, it’s a great place,” said Earl Hilsberg, a resident at Transformation House.

Several people living at Transformation House served the meals during their 7th annual Thanksgiving Dinner at Next Level Ministries.

“Thanksgiving means a lot, it’s being thankful for everything we go through in life,” said Charlie Hydrick, a resident at Transformation House.

There was enough Thanksgiving favorites to feed a couple hundred people, and music from one of their own.

“To me there’s nothing better than being able to see that take place. To me that’s more important than the music or anything else when you know there’s people out there right now that don’t have anywhere to go at this time of the year,” said Ryan Moreno, a resident at Transformation House.

Organizers say they hope this makes a difference for the hungry, but also for the men serving the meals.

“Just seeing kind of giving back, I think that kind of puts things into perspective for them and it also is kind of on the other side. They see what we’re trying to do for them, and you can’t keep what you have without giving it away they say, so I think that’s what a lot of them here today are doing,” said Kelsey DeMar, office assistant at Transformation House.

Community members could get a plate full of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, and plenty of pies, all donated by Festive Foods, Sam’s Club, and Save A Lot.

