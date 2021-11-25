THANKSGIVING SNOW SHOWERS & TURNING COLDER

Happy Thanksgiving! A serving of snow showers are pushing through Northeast Wisconsin today. Most of the light snow will be during the morning and midday hours. It won’t amount to much, with most folks getting a thin coating to half an inch... But it may be just barely enough to create some slick spots on untreated or lesser traveled roads.

Your holiday will be colder with a blustery north-northwest wind. Our temperatures will be falling through the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. That northwest breeze will slowly die down tonight. Bundle up!

Keep an eye on the weekend, because it’s looking unsettled with some accumulating snow... An Alberta Clipper moving through the region will bring a second helping of snow Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. While there’s still some details to be worked out with this weathermaker, it looks like a couple inches of snow will be possible. The snow should come to an end before the Packers kickoff against the Rams. Skies should be partly sunny during the game with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

NOTE: Some city temperatures were not updating on First Alert Weather 24/7, channel 2.2, including Appleton, Green Bay and others. We’ll put those cities’ current temps back in rotation when the issue is resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. Current conditions can be found on WBAY’s First Alert Weather app.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NW 10-25 MPH

FRIDAY: NW/W 5-10 MPH

THANKSGIVING: Morning snow showers. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 35, steady or slowly falling

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Snappy cold. Wind weakens late. LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Cold, but less wind. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Snow develops. Slippery roads late. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Early snow showers. Some afternoon sun. A bit breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Chance of snow showers. Breezy late. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 34

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.