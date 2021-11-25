Small Business Saturday offers day-after Black Friday deals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Thanksgiving dinner winds down, many people set their sights on scoring some Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals. Friday is Black Friday, dominated by big-box retailers.

But Saturday is when local shops will try to attract holiday shoppers.

Last year, many businesses independently offered deals or promotions. This year, the shopping passport is back in downtown Green Bay this weekend.

You can get the shopping passport at participating businesses. Get it stamped when you visit one, then when you’re done return the passport to any of those businesses for a chance to win a Green Bay “staycation.”

There are a number of businesses participating in downtown, Broadway and Olde Main Street districts.

They’re offering everything from percentages off to free gifts with purchase.

Lion’s Mouth Bookstore, 401 N. Washington St., is one of those participating businesses downtown. It’s offering 15% off any books written by Wisconsin authors or indigenous people.

Sunrise on Main, a high end resale shop at 1244 Main St., is spreading its sale out over four days in hopes of attracting shoppers with a chance to save between $5 and $25 on a $30 purchase.

These business owners say a successful downtown depends on the small businesses.

”Small business is the lifeblood of our community. We are in the historic Olde Main Street district, which we love, we love being part of the revitalization of this area, so it’s critical to our success that women come out and support us,” Sunrise on Main owner Joan Johnson said.

Find a list of participating stores and the deals they’re offering on the Downtown Green Bay website.

