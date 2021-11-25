Minnesota man looking to beat the freeze nets record muskie

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota man rushing to sneak in a final fishing expedition before the freeze on one of the state’s largest lakes appears to have broken a 64-year-old state record. Nolan Sprengeler, of Plymouth, landed a muskie on Lake Mille Lacs Monday night that tipped the scales at 55 pounds, 14.8 ounces.

The previous Minnesota record of 54 pounds was set in 1957 on Lake Winnibigoshish.

After attempts to revive the fish failed, Sprengeler took the fish to renowned Lax Taxidermy in Conover, Wisconsin to have it mounted. The taxidermy also creates molds so replicas can be reproduced.

The official world record recognized by most organizations is Louis Spray’s 69-pound, 11-ounce muskie that was caught in 1949 on the Chippewa Flowage in northwestern Wisconsin.

