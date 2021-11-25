Jacksonport’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade celebrates 25 years of fundraising for people in need

JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the few Thanksgiving Day Parade’s in the country, Jacksonport’s 25th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade is more than just a parade.

Neighbors helped neighbors after a year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“This community has given so much to all of us and we’re just all really thankful to live here, to be here, and everybody needs something, it’s been a long year and a half,” said Jeri Taylor, parade founding member.

Each year, the parade benefits a community member or organization in need.

This year, they have two worthy causes, Door County community member, Kim Burns, and the Door County “Door of Life” Food Pantry.

“Kim Burns who’s been involved with the parade since the beginning, she’s a first responder and been very active in the community. And she’s going through some health issues, so we’re really happy to help her out,” said Taylor.

During the parade, volunteers walked around with buckets of donations.

“I always enjoy helping people that need to be better,” said Kim Burns.

With a variety of 15 different floats, the parade’s so nice, you can see it twice.

We caught up with a group called “Random Acts of Tailgating” before the parade to see what they were most excited for.

“Drinking some cocktails and seeing people, throwing some sausages at some people off the float,” said Matt Bley, founding member and president of Randoms Acts of Tailgating.

Jacksonport’s parade has become a tradition to many families, and became the start of a new tradition for one Arizona family.

“Every year we come to Door County for vacation and so this year we’re here celebrating Thanksgiving with our Chicago and St. Louis family,” said Rachel Bredow, traveling from Arizona.

