Green Bay Metro Fire Department to track holiday home fires with wreath

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A tradition for the Green Bay Metro Fire Department during the holiday season is now underway.

The department is hanging wreaths on all of their fire stations - the wreaths will start with all green lights, but for every home fire that happens through the end of the year, one light will change to red.

Green Bay averages 15 fires during the holiday season.

“Thanksgiving is the peak day for cooking fires nationwide, and in our area too, we always see - unfortunately - a few fires during that time. And then followed by Thanksgiving, Christmas and Christmas Even are the next two largest days with home and residential fires, with the largest cause being cooking-related,” said Lt. Shauna Walesh of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

On Tuesday, crews were called to a home on the 700 block of S. Ashland Avenue for a fire, which they say was caused by unattended cooking. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

