Advertisement

Father Carr’s Place 2B serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

All together they served about 700 meals and hundreds of families.
All together they served about 700 meals and hundreds of families.
All together they served about 700 meals and hundreds of families.(WBAY)
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - For the 47th year, volunteers gathered at Father Carr’s Place 2B to hand out holiday meals to those that need them.

Meals were also delivered to families and homeless people throughout the community that couldn’t make their way to Father Carr’s.

They say all together they served about 700 meals and hundreds of families.

While Father Carr’s does all the organizing they say this event would not be possible without the help of the community.

“It’s volunteer-driven and it’s donor-driven. So everything that we have here has been. Uh, we don’t have to go out and buy anything It’s the generosity of our community,” John Neiman the Father Carr’s Executive Director said.

For volunteers like James Pricket, helping out on thanksgiving has become a 40-year tradition that he’s gotten his whole family to partake in.

“It’s good to be able to contribute to all the people around here. So, I just keep coming back as long as the old bones will let me,” Pricket said.

Sophie Rogoni says giving back is worth standing in the cold for.

“Other people deserve to have a good Thanksgiving too. And being able to help makes me feel better. Cause I know I have a family at home and some people don’t have that much,” she said.

For information on how to get involved in future events with Father Carr’s visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
U.S. Attorney: Appleton man sentenced to prison for defrauding social security
Generic photo of an ambulance.
Minnesota man dies in apparent hunting accident in Wisconsin
American Screening LLC has recalled 153,336 total units of its 70% ethyl alcohol gel hand...
FDA announces nationwide recall on hand sanitizer
Children’s Wisconsin: 3 kids released, 10 kids still hospitalized following parade rampage
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,589 new cases, 44 new deaths

Latest News

Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
Yellow Cab shuts down after 70 years
Yellow Cab ends 24-hour service in Green Bay
Small Business Saturday offers day-after Black Friday deals
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids