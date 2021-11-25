Father Carr’s Place 2B serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - For the 47th year, volunteers gathered at Father Carr’s Place 2B to hand out holiday meals to those that need them.

Meals were also delivered to families and homeless people throughout the community that couldn’t make their way to Father Carr’s.

They say all together they served about 700 meals and hundreds of families.

While Father Carr’s does all the organizing they say this event would not be possible without the help of the community.

“It’s volunteer-driven and it’s donor-driven. So everything that we have here has been. Uh, we don’t have to go out and buy anything It’s the generosity of our community,” John Neiman the Father Carr’s Executive Director said.

For volunteers like James Pricket, helping out on thanksgiving has become a 40-year tradition that he’s gotten his whole family to partake in.

“It’s good to be able to contribute to all the people around here. So, I just keep coming back as long as the old bones will let me,” Pricket said.

Sophie Rogoni says giving back is worth standing in the cold for.

“Other people deserve to have a good Thanksgiving too. And being able to help makes me feel better. Cause I know I have a family at home and some people don’t have that much,” she said.

For information on how to get involved in future events with Father Carr’s visit their Facebook page.

