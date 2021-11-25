COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 500 deaths so far this month

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – COVID-19 isn’t taking a holiday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported Thanksgiving Day that 3,611 more people were confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus and 17 deaths were reported to the state. Almost 500 people (477) with the virus didn’t live to see Thanksgiving this month, and, at this pace, by Sunday Wisconsin could pass a milestone 9,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

The DHS says the state is averaging 3,149 cases per day, nearly the same as Wednesday’s average of 3,148. Those are down from Tuesday, though we’re still seeing the highest daily averages in almost 12 months. Since the COVID-19 virus was confirmed in Wisconsin, 863,439 people have been diagnosed with it. The positivity rate -- the average percentage of tests coming back positive over the past week -- fell from 11.3% to 11.0%. Again, we’re still at levels seen in early December. One year ago today, the positivity rate was 11.7%, coming down from a peak of 17.5% on November 12, 2020. It fell below 1% in June but began surging in late July.

The death toll follows a similar trend: It was in single digits over the summer but climbed into double digits in August. The total is currently 8,960. The state is averaging 17 deaths per day over the last week, putting today’s death count on the mark. The state says the 17 deaths just reported were recent, including 3 deaths in Manitowoc County and 1 death in Fond du Lac County.

The DHS numbers show 164 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period. The Wisconsin Hospital Association is not updating current patient numbers until Monday, Nov. 29, because of the holiday weekend.

With the higher number of cases, the hospitalization and death rates are going down. In other words, more people are surviving after being diagnosed without having severe (or fatal) symptoms. The death rate is 1.04%, the lowest rate since January 17. The hospitalization rate is 5.30% of cases, the lowest since July 14.

As we reported yesterday, the virus activity is “critically high” in 30 counties, compared to 16 a week ago. The majority of these are in the northwestern quadrant of Wisconsin but 9 are in WBAY’s viewing area: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Forest, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, Sheboygan and Waupaca. There are 42 counties where the spread of the virus is “very high.” There are no counties with high, moderate or low virus spread.

Most counties saw no significant change in their case numbers over a two-week period, but counties that saw an increase included Brown, Forest, Kewaunee and Waupaca. Virus activity is shrinking in only two counties in the state: Fond du Lac and Marinette.

Over the last two weeks, the state had 869.2 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 residents.

VACCINATIONS

Historically, the pace of vaccinations slows over a holiday weekend, but we can tell you the day before Thanksgiving that 28,260 more shots went into people’s arms in Wisconsin, residents and out-of-state residents alike. These included more than 12,000 booster shots. Almost 1 million booster shots (964,974) have been administered in Wisconsin since they received FDA and CDC approval.

The state now has 56% of its total population completing their vaccine series. That’s 3,258,855 people and includes 66.9% of adults.

58.8% of the population received at least one dose of a vaccine, which is 3,425,980 people, including 70.2% of adults.

We’re still waiting for the DHS dashboard to include vaccination numbers for 5-to-11 year olds.

VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

12 to 15: 49.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/46.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

16 and 17: 53.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/50.7% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

18 to 24: 54.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/50.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 59.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/55.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 66.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/62.9% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 67.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/64.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 75.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/72.8% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

65 and up: 87.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/84.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (WEDNESDAY)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 59.8% (+0.1) 57.3% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 53.0% 51.0% Dodge (87,839) 48.3% (+0.1) 46.1% Door (27,668) (NE) 74.7% 70.9% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 51.5% 49.2% Forest (9,004) 49.0% (+0.1) 46.7% Florence (4,295) (NE) 49.0% (+0.2) 46.9% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 53.3% 50.9% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 48.7% 47.2% Langlade (19,189) 51.0% (+0.2) 48.5% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 56.1% (+0.1) 53.8% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 49.5% (+0.1) 47.1% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 71.1% (-0.1) 68.8% (-0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 50.1% 48.2% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 59.0% 56.6% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 44.5% 42.7% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 57.6% (+0.1) 54.9% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 51.8% (+0.1) 49.5% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 42.9% (+0.1) 41.1% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 57.1% 54.5% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 274,163 (57.8%) 262,680 (55.4%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 303,970 (55.3%) 291,120 (53.0%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,425,980 (58.8%) 3,258,855 (56.0%)

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton expanded its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 44,137 cases (+226) (279 deaths)

Calumet – 7,914 cases (+32) (62 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,329 cases (69 deaths)

Dodge – 16,208 cases (+76) (210 deaths)

Door – 3,854 cases (+14) (34 deaths)

Florence - 573 cases (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 18,293 cases (+105) (160 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 1,539 cases (+4) (29 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,630 cases (27 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,717 cases (+15) (29 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,506 cases (52 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,219 cases (+10) (34 deaths)

Langlade - 3,286 cases (+12) (43 deaths)

Manitowoc – 11,259 cases (+95) (93 deaths) (+3)

Marinette - 6,666 cases (+21) (73 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,823 cases (47 deaths)

Menominee – 986 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,445 cases (+22) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 27,936 cases (+122) (256 deaths)

Shawano – 6,586 cases (+30) (80 deaths)

Sheboygan – 18,720 cases (+73) (176 deaths)

Waupaca – 7,519 cases (+28) (145 deaths)

Waushara – 3,288 cases (+19) (50 deaths)

Winnebago – 25,697 cases (+123) (255 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.