CHILLY ON FRIDAY... MORE SNOW POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND

Happy Thanksgiving! Most of us saw a fresh dusting to half an inch of snow earlier, and a few flakes remain possible into the evening. Most well traveled roads are in good shape, but some northern roads remain slippery. Any standing water has the potential to freeze on untreated surfaces overnight... so be careful if you’re traveling tonight or early Friday.

Anyone planning to do some Black Friday shopping will want to bundle up as lows tonight will be in the teens around the Fox Valley with single digits expected NORTH. Winds will weaken, but chills will are likely 5-10° below the actual air temperature at any point Friday morning. We may see some sunshine early, but high clouds will increase with time through the day. Highs will struggle to make it into the 30s.

Keep an eye on the weekend, because it’s looking unsettled with some accumulating snow late Saturday. A second helping of snow should begin by Saturday afternoon and continue through early Sunday morning. While the finer details still need to be worked out with this weathermaker, it looks like a couple inches of snow will be possible. Any steady snow should come to an end before the Packers kickoff against the Rams, but occasional flakes are still possible throughout Sunday. Temperatures should be dropping through the lower 30s during the game with a blustery northwest wind of 10-20 mph. That will put gametime wind chills in the lower half of the 20s.

NOTE: Some city temperatures were not updating on First Alert Weather 24/7, channel 2.2, including Appleton, Oshkosh, and others. We’ll put those cities’ current temps back in rotation when the issue is resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. Current conditions can be found on WBAY’s First Alert Weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: S 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Cold with clearing skies. Wind weakens late. LOW: 15 (single digits NORTH)

FRIDAY: Early sun, then mostly cloudy. Chilly, but with less wind. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with snow showers developing. Slippery roads late... light accumulation possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit blustery. Occasional flakes. HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers... mix south. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with seasonable temps. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken, but likely dry. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, but a bit milder. HIGH: 40

