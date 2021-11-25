Advertisement

3 Brilliant Minutes: turkey trivia

Thanksgiving turkey
Thanksgiving turkey(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff and Brad Spakowitz
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s no secret turkeys are one of the least attractive birds on the planet, but there are plenty of other facts you may not know about the Thanksgiving bird:

Among those, turkeys can run up to 20 mph, and fly as fast as 55 mph, and can soar for more than a mile.

Check out the turkey trivia you can share with your family over Thanksgiving dinner in the video above!

