3 Brilliant Minutes: turkey trivia

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s no secret turkeys are one of the least attractive birds on the planet, but there are plenty of other facts you may not know about the Thanksgiving bird:

Among those, turkeys can run up to 20 mph, and fly as fast as 55 mph, and can soar for more than a mile.

Check out the turkey trivia you can share with your family over Thanksgiving dinner in the video above!

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.