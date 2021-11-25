Advertisement

11 people injured in Portage County crash

Portion of Hwy 10 in Portage County is closed becasue of a crash
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Eleven people were injured in a crash in Portage County Thanksgiving morning.

The one-vehicle crash occurred just before 9:00 a.m on US Hwy 10 just east of Cty Rd G in the Town of Eau Pleine. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department, a 15-passenger van was traveling west on US Hwy 10 when the driver lost control on an ice-covered overpass. The van rolled over and came to rest in the median. One person was ejected from the vehicle. Another was partially trapped and required extrication. All eleven people in the van were transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Rudolph Fire and Rescue, Stevens Point Fire, Portage County Ambulance, Plover Ambulance, Plover T.I.M. Team, Amherst Ambulance, United Ambulance, Iola Ambulance, Mosinee Ambulance, SAFER Ambulance, Wisconsin Rapids Ambulance, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Amherst Fire. Spirit Air and MedEvac were contacted but due to weather were unable to respond. Portage County Emergency Management also assisted law enforcement.

