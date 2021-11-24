Advertisement

Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner leaving post after 3 years

Madison Capitol Building
Madison Capitol Building(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable is stepping down next month. Gov. Tony Evers appointed Afable to the post in December 2018.

Afable had previously worked for American Family Insurance and served as the company’s chief legal officer before joining the Evers administration.

Evers says Afable has protected the state’s competitive insurance marketplace while advocating for consumers.

Deputy Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek will serve as interim commissioner upon Afable’s departure.

