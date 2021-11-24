Advertisement

Waukesha victims remembered during Appleton Christmas parade

Appleton Christmas parade (WBAY photo)
Appleton Christmas parade (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s Christmas parade wasn’t cancelled on Tuesday, and instead organizers used the event as an opportunity to remember the victims in Waukesha with a silent procession.

At the very beginning of this year’s event, city officials held up candles and passed the crowd in silence, as a show of support to those suffering in Waukesha.

“We keep them in our prayers and we know that the Lord will see them thru the difficult times but in deed it does shed a little cloud on today,” said Linda Cotton, of Appleton who was among those in the crowd.

The silent procession wasn’t the only change, as extra barricades were set up with a heavy police presence to ensure those lining College Avenue felt safe.

Cathy Ehlke of Appleton said, “What happened there was such a tragic thing for all of those families and I think about my own grandchildren who I’m waiting for and I think about them wanting to be out in the road and just playing around and doing whatever and at this time you can’t do that because you really have to be careful of what’s around you.”

While some people were hesitant to come out, many said they’re glad the parade wasn’t cancelled, and that the victims in Waukesha are being remembered.

This includes Lisa Ebben who showed up with her entire family from Mackville.

“I say you have to celebrate life every single day. Be glad we wake up the sun is shining and sets. Enjoy life,” she said.

The nighttime parade is the largest in the upper Midwest, and was called off last year because of the pandemic.

Jackie Sanders of Green Bay added, “My heart goes out to all of the families and everybody that is affected and stuff like that. It’s a sad tragedy and then to try to celebrate a holiday like this.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Darrell Brooks
Parade rampage driver has lengthy criminal record; tried to run over a woman 3 weeks ago, police say
Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt identifies a Jane Doe found in 2008 as Amy Marie Yeary of Rockford,...
Fond du Lac County’s Jane Doe identified as Illinois woman
Mugshot for Letroy Guion on September 27, 2021.
Former Packers player charged with battery, disorderly conduct

Latest News

INTERVIEW: The growing overdose problem
INTERVIEW: How you can help stop addiction
Crews are fighting a fire on Ashland Avenue in Green Bay.
1 adult, 8 kids displaced following Green Bay fire
Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt identifies a Jane Doe found in 2008 as Amy Marie Yeary of Rockford,...
Fond du Lac County’s Jane Doe identified as Illinois woman
Inspired by the mission of the Brian LaViolette Scholarship Foundation, Pope Francis has...
Local foundation receives the most holiest of watches