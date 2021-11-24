Water main repair to temporarily close lanes of E. Mason Street

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Drivers in Green Bay whose commute takes along E. Mason Street near Main Street will encounter lane closures for a few days next week.

According to Green Bay Public Works, there will be temporary lane closures on E. Mason Street in that area for a water main repair starting Tuesday, November 30. The repair is expected to last three days.

City officials say traffic will be moved to the north side of East Mason Street, and two through lanes in each direction will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The lane reduction will begin at Main Street, and will extend to about 1,500 feet to the east of Main Street.

The closures will start at 7 a.m. next Tuesday, and all lanes are expected to be open by the end of the day on December 2.

Although lane closures will be in place, access to businesses will be maintained. No detour will be posted.

Drivers should expect backups, and should be careful while driving through the work zone, if they don’t find a different route.

