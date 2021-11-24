Advertisement

U.S. Attorney: Appleton man sentenced to prison for defrauding social security

Gavel
Gavel(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal court officials say an Appleton man will serve time in prison for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Fraud.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 63-year-old John Fischer will serve 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Officials say Fischer received more than $73,500 in federal and state SSI benefits from 2009 to 2017, and knowingly concealing multiple resources from the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Court officials say Fishcer filed for SSI claiming he met all criteria, but he had bank and investment accounts, as well as vehicles, that put him above the $2,000 limit. He also had a Roth IRA worth more than $42,000, according to court documents. Officials say he secretly cashed out of the Roth IRA, which he hid from the SSA.

In addition, officials say Fischer also paid more than $48,000 for two SUVs without notifying the SSA he had the money or the vehicles, and concealed his accounts and vehicles under the guise of two different churches.

Fischer request probation, but a judge rejected the request. Fischer was also ordered to pay full restitution for the crime.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says it has started the process of seizing and auctioning two of Fischer’s vehicles, which they say include a 1957 Chevy Bel Air Fischer had hid from the SSA.

Court officials say SSI Fraud is a felony, and a person can be imprisoned for up to five years, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

SSI is a welfare program for the blind, disabled and for those who are older than 65 who have little to no income, as well as no more than $2,000 in resources. It is funded by general tax revenues. SSA pensions and SSDI are funded by payroll taxes.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Darrell Brooks
Parade rampage driver has lengthy criminal record; tried to run over a woman 3 weeks ago, police say
Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt identifies a Jane Doe found in 2008 as Amy Marie Yeary of Rockford,...
Fond du Lac County’s Jane Doe identified as Illinois woman
Darrell Brooks
Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect charged with 5 intentional homicide counts, child becomes sixth victim

Latest News

Wisconsin CASA Association fundraising drive for children in need.
CASA kicks off fundraising drive for 11 to 20 year old’s in child welfare system
CASA kicks off fundraising drive for needy 11 to 20 year old’s in child welfare system
CASA kicks off fundraising drive for needy 11 to 20 year old’s in child welfare system
Hunters prepare for the Wisconsin deer hunting opener.
Opening deer gun weekend less productive than last year
Appleton Christmas parade (WBAY photo)
Waukesha victims remembered during Appleton Christmas parade