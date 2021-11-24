Photo Opp set to inspire Appleton photographers and videographers

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s “Photo Opp” has arrived. A new non-profit-- launched last week-- aims to build a visual workspace for photographers and videographers.

There’s plenty of space in downtown Appleton for business and corporate types, but nothing, exclusively, for creatives like -- photographers and videographers - until now. Photo Opp is a visual workspace for anyone in the community.

“Photo Opp is a place for photo and video hobbyists and professionals to get together and learn together,” says co-founder Graham Washatka.

The non-profit, which will be housed in an old church building, on North Bateman street, is the brainchild of three local artists.

According to co-founder John Adams, “We just kind of found that there’s a need for a space like this. My background in video, Graham’s background in digital photography and Mark’s background in film photography and development - it just kind of all came together as something we all sort of thought that the community needed.”

Photo Opp will offer studio and workspace for artists. The plan is to renovate the downstairs of the building into a darkroom for hands on experiences, while a studio upstairs will be a for people to work and learn. Photo Opp hopes to inspire young and old, fuel careers and develop skills while surrounded by those who are already accomplished in the business.

“There’s going to be a studio where they can come in and have access to equipment that they can’t yet afford. They’re going to have people working in the business here that can assist them and answer questions. It’s going to be a full service visual place,” adds co-founder Mark Ferrell

Photo Opp is about to kick off its capital campaign to help bring its vision to life. The organization is hoping to cash in on a $5,000 match on Giving Tuesday. Board member Morgan Kirchenwitz says, “We are in the space, Photo Opp owns the space but we need to transform this space and remodel it so it’s ready to host the programming that we’re going to be offering to the community.”

Because Photo Opp wants to be open to the public and its creativity by June or July.

