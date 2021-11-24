No injuries reported following fire at Grand Chute Super 8 hotel

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say no one was injured Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out a a Super 8 hotel in Grand Chute.

According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, crews were called to the hotel on the 3600 block of W. College Avenue just after 3 p.m. for a report of a fire on the second floor.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from a second floor room, and began evacuating the building.

The flames were quickly extinguished in the room, which was vacant. Firefighters say the fire didn’t spread to the attic space or to any surrounding rooms.

Staff and guests were able to return, although some had to be relocated to other rooms for their comfort and safety. In addition, officials say no property was lost by any of the guests.

The hotel is still open for business.

Although the cause of the fire is still being investigated, officials say it appears to have started in or near the heating and air conditioning unit in the room.

