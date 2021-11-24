Advertisement

No injuries reported following fire at Grand Chute Super 8 hotel

Fire damages room at Grand Chute Super 8 hotel
Fire damages room at Grand Chute Super 8 hotel(Grand Chute Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say no one was injured Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out a a Super 8 hotel in Grand Chute.

According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, crews were called to the hotel on the 3600 block of W. College Avenue just after 3 p.m. for a report of a fire on the second floor.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from a second floor room, and began evacuating the building.

The flames were quickly extinguished in the room, which was vacant. Firefighters say the fire didn’t spread to the attic space or to any surrounding rooms.

Staff and guests were able to return, although some had to be relocated to other rooms for their comfort and safety. In addition, officials say no property was lost by any of the guests.

The hotel is still open for business.

Although the cause of the fire is still being investigated, officials say it appears to have started in or near the heating and air conditioning unit in the room.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Darrell Brooks
Parade rampage driver has lengthy criminal record; tried to run over a woman 3 weeks ago, police say
Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt identifies a Jane Doe found in 2008 as Amy Marie Yeary of Rockford,...
Fond du Lac County’s Jane Doe identified as Illinois woman
Mugshot for Letroy Guion on September 27, 2021.
Former Packers player charged with battery, disorderly conduct

Latest News

Wisconsin CASA Association fundraising drive for children in need.
CASA kicks off fundraising drive for 11 to 20 year old’s in child welfare system
CASA kicks off fundraising drive for needy 11 to 20 year old’s in child welfare system
CASA kicks off fundraising drive for needy 11 to 20 year old’s in child welfare system
Hunters prepare for the Wisconsin deer hunting opener.
Opening deer gun weekend less productive than last year
Appleton Christmas parade (WBAY photo)
Waukesha victims remembered during Appleton Christmas parade
Waukesha victims remembered during Appleton Christmas parade
Waukesha victims remembered during Appleton Christmas parade