Advertisement

Minnesota man dies in apparent hunting accident in Wisconsin

Generic photo of an ambulance.
Generic photo of an ambulance.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAXON, Wis. - Authorities say a Minnesota man was shot and killed in an apparent hunting accident in northwestern Wisconsin.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers received a call just before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the town of Saxon. The caller reported an accidental discharge of a firearm, which left one man with serious injuries.

When responders arrived on the scene, they tried to revive the 65-year-old man but were unsuccessful. KBJR-TV reports that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Saxon is about 95 miles east of Duluth, Minnesota.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt identifies a Jane Doe found in 2008 as Amy Marie Yeary of Rockford,...
Fond du Lac County’s Jane Doe identified as Illinois woman
Darrell Brooks
Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect charged with 5 intentional homicide counts, child becomes sixth victim
Darrell Brooks
Parade rampage driver has lengthy criminal record; tried to run over a woman 3 weeks ago, police say
Children’s Wisconsin: 13 kids remain hospitalized following parade rampage
Gavel
U.S. Attorney: Appleton man sentenced to prison for defrauding social security

Latest News

Walk-through tunnel of lights at Fox Cities Festival of Lights
Fox Cities Festival of Lights opens Friday
Crews are fighting a fire on Ashland Avenue in Green Bay.
1 adult, 8 kids displaced following Green Bay fire
Christmas
Great Lords-a-Leaping! The 12 Days of Christmas costs are going up
Walk-through tunnel of lights at Fox Cities Festival of Lights
Fox Cities Festival of Lights opens Friday