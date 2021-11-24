Manitowoc Christmas parade adds security measures

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Manitowoc holds its Lakeshore Holiday Parade with a few added security measures. The extra precautions come after a driver crashed into Waukesha’s Christmas parade on Sunday.

City officials say there will be police officers on duty who are on “heightened alert.” They remind everyone, if you see something suspicious, say something. Let police check it out to help keep everyone safe.

A designated area was made available for reunification if there’s an emergency that separates families. Officials advise people to go to City Hall, 900 Quay St.

The parade begins at 6:30 P.M. at S. 12th and Washington streets. It ends at N. 8th and Park streets.

The parade also features a sensory sensitivity zone without the lights and sirens and loud music between S. 12th and S. 10th streets.

