Man arrested following 19-mile chase in Fond du Lac County

EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Kenosha County man is in custody awaiting formal charges after he led members of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office on a 19-mile chase late Wednesday morning.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried stopping a vehicle at about 10 a.m. for driving under the speed limit, not maintaining control within its lane, an expired registration and other reasons on US Highway 45 and County Highway W in the Town of Eden.

That’s when authorities say the driver of the Jeep SUV continued south at a slow speed for a distance, while also driving erratically within its lane. Afterwards, it sped up and continued south before turning west on County Highway F, where it reached speeds of 60 mph. It then turned north on Highway W and headed back to Highway 45, where authorities say the driver reached 80 mph, before it then turned west onto private property and came to a dead end in a field.

The Sheriff’s office says the driver drove into the field and back onto the gravel lane to return to Highway W, where the man turned south onto Highway W before entering the Village of Campbellsport.

Due to being within the village, the deputy ended the pursuit, but then returned to the last known direction of the vehicle, and saw it traveling north on County Highway V, leaving the village. The Sheriff’s Office says other patrol units were nearby, and the deputy once again attempted to stop the vehicle by activating lights and the siren, but the vehicle didn’t stop, and continued driving between 45-75 mph on Highway V towards Eden.

Authorities say two other deputies were positioned on Highway V outside of Eden with devices to deflate tires set up, however, the driver turned east onto Shady Lane before driving off the road and onto private property, which avoided the deputies who were chasing him and the ones positioned to block the vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man drove through several yards in the Village of Eden before returning to Highway V, and then headed north on V, out of the village.

The Sheriff’s Office goes on to say the man tried to turn north on County Highway K, but lost control and went into the ditch. That’s when authorities say a deputy tried to use their squad to hit and disable the fleeing vehicle to end the chase, and although the vehicle was hit and damaged, it wasn’t disabled. The man then continued out of the ditch and continued traveling north on K, but eventually lost control of the vehicle again and crashed on K just before reaching US Highway 45.

Authorities say the driver, identified as a 21-year-old man, was hospitalized for minor injuries, and once he is medically cleared, will be held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on the following charges:

Knowingly Fleeing an Officer

First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.