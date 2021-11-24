Advertisement

Legal experts see case for intent in Waukesha parade crash

Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade.(Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The man accused of plowing his SUV into a parade of Christmas marchers could have turned down a side street but didn’t. Once he passed it, he never touched the brakes — barreling through and leaving bodies in his wake, according to a criminal complaint. No motive has been given for Darrell Brooks Jr., the suspect in the suburban Milwaukee crash Sunday that killed six people and injured more than 60 others, but it may not matter if he goes to trial. Experts say the evidence strongly supports intentional homicide charges that would mean life in prison. His attorneys cautioned people not to judge the case before all facts are known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Brooks
Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect charged with 5 intentional homicide counts, child becomes sixth victim
Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt identifies a Jane Doe found in 2008 as Amy Marie Yeary of Rockford,...
Fond du Lac County’s Jane Doe identified as Illinois woman
Darrell Brooks
Parade rampage driver has lengthy criminal record; tried to run over a woman 3 weeks ago, police say
Children’s Wisconsin: 3 kids released, 10 kids still hospitalized following parade rampage
Gavel
U.S. Attorney: Appleton man sentenced to prison for defrauding social security

Latest News

Candace, a comfort dog, offering support at Waukesha vigil.
Dogs comforting Waukesha community following tragedy
South Carolina has joined a nationwide investigation of Instagram regarding the social media...
Wisconsin AG wants to know if Instagram, Facebook are violating consumer protection laws
Transformation House serves Thanksgiving meal
Transformation House serves Thanksgiving meal
Green Bay Metro Fire Department to continue tracking home fires with wreath
Green Bay Metro Fire Department to continue tracking home fires with wreath
Dogs comforting Waukesha community following tragedy
Dogs comforting Waukesha community following tragedy